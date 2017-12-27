Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Likely to start Wednesday
Grubauer is likely to get the start Wednesday against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The sense is that Grubauer will get the nod Wednesday against the Rangers --against whom the German netminder sports a 2-2-0 record with a 2.20 GAA and .933 save percentage during his career -- saving Braden Holtby for the Bruins on Thursday. Check back prior to puck drop for confirmation.
