The sense is that Grubauer will get the nod Wednesday against the Rangers --against whom the German netminder sports a 2-2-0 record with a 2.20 GAA and .933 save percentage during his career -- saving Braden Holtby for the Bruins on Thursday. Check back prior to puck drop for confirmation.