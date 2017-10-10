Grubauer allowed four goals on 40 shots during Monday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

This was Grubauer's first start of the season, and he left the first period with a 2-0 lead. So, it was an unfortunate final outcome. With Braden Holtby likely to handle a huge workload again this season, Grubauer will probably be limited to 15 to 20 starts. While that definitely caps his fantasy value, Grubauer can be turned to confidently in favorable matchups after posting a .926 save percentage and 2.04 GAA through 24 games in 2016-17. It's also worth noting that he could catapult into must-own territory if Holtby ever sustained a long-term injury.