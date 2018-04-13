Grubauer stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1.

The Capitals staked him to a 2-0 lead with a pair of power-play tallies late in the first period, but Grubauer couldn't make it stand up, eventually getting beat by Artemi Panarin on a bad-angle goal a little over six minutes into the extra period. Don't be surprised if Braden Holtby is patrolling the crease instead for Game 2 on Sunday.