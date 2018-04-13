Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 23 saves in Thursday's overtime loss
Grubauer stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1.
The Capitals staked him to a 2-0 lead with a pair of power-play tallies late in the first period, but Grubauer couldn't make it stand up, eventually getting beat by Artemi Panarin on a bad-angle goal a little over six minutes into the extra period. Don't be surprised if Braden Holtby is patrolling the crease instead for Game 2 on Sunday.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Saddled with four goals against in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tasked with handling Preds•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will dress for Friday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...