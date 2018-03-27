Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 28 stops in win
Grubauer saved 28 of 30 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The German backstop has now won six of his past seven starts and continues to build his case to be the No. 1 in Washington heading into the postseason. Grubauer owns a rock-solid .923 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign, and while there is still a degree of start-to-start inconsistency, he's a must-own netminder at this stage of the game. Fantasy owners will want to pay particular attention to the goaltending pecking order in Washington moving forward, especially with the Caps winning eight of their past nine contests.
