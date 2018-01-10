Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 37 saves to stymie Canucks
Grubauer made 37 saves on 38 saves in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Grubauer came up with a monstrous performance to guide the Capitals to their fifth consecutive victory. It was just the 11th start of the season for the Caps' backup goaltender, who blanked the Rangers in his last outing in late-December. He hasn't had a great season overall, but Grubauer has been phenomenal in consecutive victories and makes for a valuable spot start whenever Washington decides to rest elite starting goaltender Braden Holtby
