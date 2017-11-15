Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes six saves in relief
Grubauer saved all six shots he faced in the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.
The Washington backup entered after Braden Holtby surrendered six goals on 25 shots through the first two frames of the game. It has been a discouraging start to the season for Grubauer, as he sports an .890 save percentage and 3.49 GAA through seven games (five starts). Additionally, with Holtby projected to continue receiving the majority of starts, it significantly limits Grubauer's fantasy value.
