Grubauer will defend the cage for Thursday's tilt in Colorado.

While the German netminder's 0-4-1 record, 3.49 GAA and .890 save percentage aren't pretty, Grubauer's play has been trending in the right direction. Despite losing each of his last two starts, Grubauer allowed just two goals in each outing and stopped 65 shots -- good for a .942 save percentage in that span. That said, Grubauer will have to overcome an Avalanche squad that's scored 4.17 goals per game over their last six contests if he wants to continue his strong run of form.