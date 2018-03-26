Grubauer will guard the cage versus the Rangers on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Grubauer will be making his third consecutive appearance between the pipes, having posted a pair of wins in his prior two matchups. The youngster has played in 14 of the Caps' last 19 outings, in which he registered a 9-2-0 record, 1.92 GAA and two shutouts. Considering how well Grubauer has done down the stretch, you have to wonder if Braden Holtby (knee) will be on a short leash once cleared for action.