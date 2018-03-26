Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Monday
Grubauer will guard the cage versus the Rangers on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Grubauer will be making his third consecutive appearance between the pipes, having posted a pair of wins in his prior two matchups. The youngster has played in 14 of the Caps' last 19 outings, in which he registered a 9-2-0 record, 1.92 GAA and two shutouts. Considering how well Grubauer has done down the stretch, you have to wonder if Braden Holtby (knee) will be on a short leash once cleared for action.
More News
