Grubauer will tend twine against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Tarik El-BAshir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Grubauer came in for relief of Braden Holtby on Friday and allowed one goal on six shots, but he played well since the calendar flip, showing a .935 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in four games. Head coach Barry Trotz said starting Grubauer was the plan all along, regardless of Holtby allowing six goals Friday. The Golden Knights will provide a tough test for the 26-year-old, though, as they've capitalized on nine of their last 16 power plays (56 percent) over a six-game span, winning four of those matchups.