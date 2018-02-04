Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Sunday
Grubauer will tend twine against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Tarik El-BAshir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Grubauer came in for relief of Braden Holtby on Friday and allowed one goal on six shots, but he played well since the calendar flip, showing a .935 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in four games. Head coach Barry Trotz said starting Grubauer was the plan all along, regardless of Holtby allowing six goals Friday. The Golden Knights will provide a tough test for the 26-year-old, though, as they've capitalized on nine of their last 16 power plays (56 percent) over a six-game span, winning four of those matchups.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows goal in relief Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds on for comeback win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will start Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 37 saves to stymie Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...