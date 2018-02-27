Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect for two periods in Monday's loss
Grubauer came on in relief of Braden Holtby after the first period Monday, stopping all 18 shots he faced in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It was a strong relief effort for the 26-year-old German netminder, and Grubauer hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last five games. His recent success could earn him the start Tuesday at home against the Senators, but it's just as likely that the Caps will turn back to Holtby in an effort to get their No. 1 goalie back on track.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 28 shots•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Sabres for sixth win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 11 shots in relief Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stands tall in road win over Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...