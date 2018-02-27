Grubauer came on in relief of Braden Holtby after the first period Monday, stopping all 18 shots he faced in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was a strong relief effort for the 26-year-old German netminder, and Grubauer hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last five games. His recent success could earn him the start Tuesday at home against the Senators, but it's just as likely that the Caps will turn back to Holtby in an effort to get their No. 1 goalie back on track.