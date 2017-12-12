Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief
Grubauer saved all 17 shots he faced after entering in the second period of Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
The Washington backup has now stopped 66 of 68 shots (.971 save percentage) through his past three appearances, which also includes wins in his latest two starts. At this stage of Grubauer's career, his track record and current form qualify him as a reliable option whenever he receives the starting nod for the Caps. He boasts a rock-solid .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA through 77 career contests, after all.
