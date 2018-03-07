Play

Grubauer stopped all eight shots he faced in relief of Braden Holtby in Tuesday's loss to the Ducks.

Grubauer has been excellent when called upon of late -- and he's been called upon a lot. Holbty has now been pulled in three of his last six starts, meaning we could be seeing more of Grubauer down the stretch. The backup netminder is sporting a .922 save percentage through 24 appearances this season and could be worth looking at if Holtby can't get it together.

