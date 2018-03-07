Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief appearance
Grubauer stopped all eight shots he faced in relief of Braden Holtby in Tuesday's loss to the Ducks.
Grubauer has been excellent when called upon of late -- and he's been called upon a lot. Holbty has now been pulled in three of his last six starts, meaning we could be seeing more of Grubauer down the stretch. The backup netminder is sporting a .922 save percentage through 24 appearances this season and could be worth looking at if Holtby can't get it together.
