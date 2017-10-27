Grubauer allowed one goal on eight shots after relieving an ineffective Braden Holtby in Thursday's 6-2 loss at Vancouver.

Grubauer came in after the Canucks took a 5-0 lead exactly 35 minutes into the contest. Washington scored just 17 seconds after Holtby was pulled and dominated from that point forward with a 15-6 advantage in third-period shots, but Grubauer was still beaten by Sven Baertschi on the power play. It's apparent that this year's edition can't hold a candle to the powerhouse Washington club that made Grubauer a strong streamer almost every time he took the ice last season.