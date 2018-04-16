Grubauer made 18 saves on 22 shots against the Blue Jackets in Game 2 on Sunday. He was pulled after 39:50, and since the game went into overtime he avoided taking the loss in Washington's 5-4 defeat.

Well the Capitals' plan to start Grubauer hasn't quite panned out as hoped. He's now allowed four goals in both games of this series, and he got replaced by former starter Braden Holtby in this one. Don't be surprised if Holtby gets the start in Game 3.