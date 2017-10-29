Grubauer will defend the goal for Sunday evening's road contest against the Flames, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With the Capitals on the second half of a back-to-back Sunday, it will be Grubauer's turn to see the starter's net on this leg of his team's Western Canada road trip. It's been tough going for the German goalie, as he sports a poor .850 save percentage and has yet to record a win thus far this season. He'll look to get it going against a Calgary team that is averaging just 2.27 goals per game.