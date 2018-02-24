Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Saturday
Grubauer will rough up the home crease Saturday against the Sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Grubauer has earned some additional playing time in net with his recent efforts, allowing just two goals in each of his last two starts to post a 2-0-0 record. He should have a good opportunity at extending that to a three-game winning streak Saturday, staving off shots from a Sabres team that ranks last in the league in scoring -- notching just 2.39 goals per game.
