Grubauer has been awarded Wednesday's road start against the Kings, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After Braden Holtby was pulled for the third time in his last six starts during Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, it's not surprising that the Capitals will turn to Grubbauer to give Holtby a night off Thursday. Grubauer stopped all of the eight shots he faced during the matchup and has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last seven appearances (four starts) between the pipes. He's posted a 4-0-0 record to go with a 1.45 GAA and a .951 save percentage over that span and will attempt to keep the good times rolling Thursday versus a Kings club notching 2.87 goals per game at home this season.