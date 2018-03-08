Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Thursday
Grubauer has been awarded Wednesday's road start against the Kings, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After Braden Holtby was pulled for the third time in his last six starts during Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, it's not surprising that the Capitals will turn to Grubbauer to give Holtby a night off Thursday. Grubauer stopped all of the eight shots he faced during the matchup and has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last seven appearances (four starts) between the pipes. He's posted a 4-0-0 record to go with a 1.45 GAA and a .951 save percentage over that span and will attempt to keep the good times rolling Thursday versus a Kings club notching 2.87 goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect for two periods in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 28 shots•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...