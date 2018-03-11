Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Records fifth career shutout Saturday
Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.
It's the second shutout of the season for Grubauer and the fifth of his career. While it might be overstating things to say there's a goaltending controversy in Washington, the 26-year-old has been significantly outplaying Braden Holtby lately, posting a stellar .954 save percentage over his last nine games and not allowing more than two goals in any of them. Expect Grubauer to keep getting regular work until he cools down, or Holtby heats up.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Continues to spell regular starter•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders two goals in losing effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...