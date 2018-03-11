Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

It's the second shutout of the season for Grubauer and the fifth of his career. While it might be overstating things to say there's a goaltending controversy in Washington, the 26-year-old has been significantly outplaying Braden Holtby lately, posting a stellar .954 save percentage over his last nine games and not allowing more than two goals in any of them. Expect Grubauer to keep getting regular work until he cools down, or Holtby heats up.