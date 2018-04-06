Grubauer made 25 saves on 29 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Grubauer can only hope that the loss doesn't jeopardize his chances of usurping Braden Holtby as the Game 1 starter in the playoffs next week as the German netminder has been stunning in 2018 with a 2.04 GAA and .935 save percentage en route to a 13-4 record heading into Thursday's action. It's likely that the 26-year-old goaltender will have a chance at the starter's crease either in DC or elsewhere next season, so keep an eye on the pending restricted free agent as your 2018-19 fantasy drafts unfold for some great potential sleeper value (depending on where he lands in free agency).