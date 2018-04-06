Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Saddled with four goals against in Thursday's loss
Grubauer made 25 saves on 29 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Grubauer can only hope that the loss doesn't jeopardize his chances of usurping Braden Holtby as the Game 1 starter in the playoffs next week, as the German netminder has been stunning in 2018 with a 2.04 GAA and .935 save percentage en route to a 13-4 record heading into Thursday's action. It's likely that the 26-year-old goaltender will have a chance at the starter's crease either in DC or elsewhere next season, so keep an eye on the pending restricted free agent as your 2018-19 fantasy drafts unfold for some great potential sleeper value (depending on where he lands in free agency).
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tasked with handling Preds•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will dress for Friday's game•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will not dress Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Suffers minor tweak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...