Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots Monday in a home win over San Jose.

The German has allowed just two goals in his past two starts and has picked up a win on each occasion. He's stopped 49 of 51 shots in those two contests against San Jose and Tampa Bay, and he's probably worth a cheap start in daily leagues the next time that Braden Holtby takes a night off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories