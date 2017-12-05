Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Sharp against Sharks
Grubauer stopped 24 of 25 shots Monday in a home win over San Jose.
The German has allowed just two goals in his past two starts and has picked up a win on each occasion. He's stopped 49 of 51 shots in those two contests against San Jose and Tampa Bay, and he's probably worth a cheap start in daily leagues the next time that Braden Holtby takes a night off.
