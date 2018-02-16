Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stands tall in road win over Wild
Grubauer turned away 32 of 34 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
With Braden Holtby locked in as Washington's No. 1, Grubauer's opportunities have been few and far between this season. However, the German backup has posted respectable numbers when called upon with a 5-7-3 record, .915 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. Additionally, Thursday's strong showing highlights his upside as a streaming option or DFS candidate.
