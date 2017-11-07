Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Sabres
Grubauer will be the road starter against the Sabres on Tuesday, Kris Baker of SabresProspects.com reports.
Braden Holtby got the start Monday, so this doesn't come as a surprise. Grubauer is off to a terrible start to the season, as he has a 4.08 GAA and .876 save percentage. With Grubauer's struggles, coupled with the fact the Capitals are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, this could be a good night for the Sabres.
