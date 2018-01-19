Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting in goal Friday
Grubauer was named the home starter for Friday's clash with the Canadiens, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Starting goalie Braden Holtby experienced a grueling overtime loss to the Devils on Thursday night, so it's no surprise to see Capitals coach Barry Trotz unleashing the primary backup tender in this next one. The Habs didn't play Thursday, but they should be eager to regroup having dropped their past three decisions. Grubauer is 4-5-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage; those are decent numbers, but he's taken a noticeable step back from the 2016-17 campaign.
