Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting in net Friday
Grubauer will defend the cage for Friday's matchup with the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer last appeared between the pipes in last Thursday's loss to the Avalanche and gave up six goals to the opposition. The goalie has had a rough start to the 2017-18 season, as he's failed to earn a victory in each of his six starts this season. As regular starter Braden Holtby's backup, Grubauer continues to have limited fantasy value even when he starts until he can put an end to his struggles.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Blasted by six goals Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Still winless after Tuesday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Sabres•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Yields two goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...