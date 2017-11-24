Grubauer will defend the cage for Friday's matchup with the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer last appeared between the pipes in last Thursday's loss to the Avalanche and gave up six goals to the opposition. The goalie has had a rough start to the 2017-18 season, as he's failed to earn a victory in each of his six starts this season. As regular starter Braden Holtby's backup, Grubauer continues to have limited fantasy value even when he starts until he can put an end to his struggles.