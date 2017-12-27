Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting Wednesday in New York
Grubauer will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers.
Grubauer has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-5-2 record while registering a 2.98 GAA and .898 save percentage in 12 appearances. The German netminder will look to get back on track Wednesday in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 14-6-3 at home this season.
