Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Still winless after Tuesday's loss
Grubauer allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.
Grubauer did well to get to the first intermission unscathed after his team was outshot 15-4 in a scoreless first period, but was beaten by Evander Kane early in the second and Benoit Pouliot early in the third before Kane added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left to seal it. Braden Holtby's backup has been unable to cover for some of his team's key offseason departures, falling to 0-4-1 with this defeat.
