Grubauer made 35 saves in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Grubauer got plenty of offensive support even though his team was outshot 38-22. The German netminder was making his fourth consecutive start here, and he's now emerged victorious in each of the last three. Grubauer will give way to struggling starter Braden Holtby in Friday's rematch with the Islanders.