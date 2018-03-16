Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 in blowout win
Grubauer made 35 saves in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.
Grubauer got plenty of offensive support even though his team was outshot 38-22. The German netminder was making his fourth consecutive start here, and he's now emerged victorious in each of the last three. Grubauer will give way to struggling starter Braden Holtby in Friday's rematch with the Islanders.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will patrol crease Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Jets for OT win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: To be rolled out again Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Records fifth career shutout Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Continues to spell regular starter•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders two goals in losing effort Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...