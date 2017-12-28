Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stops 37 in shootout loss
Grubauer stopped all 37 shots but fell in the shootout 1-0 to the Rangers on Wednesday.
After a marvelous 37-save shutout, Grubauer allowed both Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad to beat him in the skills challenge. Zuccarello's attempt was particularly embarrassing for the German goalie, as he was utterly frozen on a fake before getting beaten with a routine backhand. Grubauer now sports a 2-5-3 record this season.
