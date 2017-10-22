Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Struggles against Panthers
Grubauer allowed three goals on 22 shots in Saturday's loss to the Panthers.
The Capitals are looking to give workhorse-starter Braden Holtby more rest this season, but Grubauer hasn't been making that easy. The 25-year-old German has struggled in his three appearances with a .848 save percentage. He proved last season that he's a reliable backup, so we wouldn't be too concerned this early on. Look for Grubauer to bounce back, as he's better than what we've seen this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows eight goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Losses to Bolts in overtime•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will play two periods Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...