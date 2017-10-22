Grubauer allowed three goals on 22 shots in Saturday's loss to the Panthers.

The Capitals are looking to give workhorse-starter Braden Holtby more rest this season, but Grubauer hasn't been making that easy. The 25-year-old German has struggled in his three appearances with a .848 save percentage. He proved last season that he's a reliable backup, so we wouldn't be too concerned this early on. Look for Grubauer to bounce back, as he's better than what we've seen this season.