Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Struggles on road
Grubauer made 29 saves on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.
The Capitals' road woes continue, and this time the finger can't be pointed at Braden Holtby. However, even with this lamentable performance, the German netminder has had an impressive season. He currently boasts a 2.37 GAA and a .922 save percentage.
