Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Suffers minor tweak
Grubauer suffered "a little tweak" during Monday's game against the Rangers and coach Barry Trotz indicated the team is being "ultra-sensitive" with him, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer played the entire contest Monday, suggesting the issue isn't of major concern. The team will give the netminder some additional rest to ensure he's healthy with the postseason approaching, leaving the starting duties to Braden Holtby for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers. Washington is also set to recall Phoenix Copley from the AHLto potentially serve as a backup for the contest.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 28 stops in win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins second straight•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Earns another start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Red Wings with stunning effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...