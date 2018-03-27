Grubauer suffered "a little tweak" during Monday's game against the Rangers and coach Barry Trotz indicated the team is being "ultra-sensitive" with him, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer played the entire contest Monday, suggesting the issue isn't of major concern. The team will give the netminder some additional rest to ensure he's healthy with the postseason approaching, leaving the starting duties to Braden Holtby for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers. Washington is also set to recall Phoenix Copley from the AHLto potentially serve as a backup for the contest.