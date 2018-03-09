Grubauer allowed two goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

The German netminder failed to restore confidence in Washington's netminding situation as the Caps look to spell starting netminder Braden Holtby over the next few outings as he struggles to extricate himself from a weeks-long slump. It remains to be seen how long the workload will remain split, but unless the loss in LA erodes his standing amongst the coaches, Grubauer still stands to have a slightly larger role as the season winds down, so at the very least, he is worth owning in standard formats as a handcuff to Holtby.