Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders two goals in losing effort Thursday
Grubauer allowed two goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
The German netminder failed to restore confidence in Washington's netminding situation as the Caps look to spell starting netminder Braden Holtby over the next few outings as he struggles to extricate himself from a weeks-long slump. It remains to be seen how long the workload will remain split, but unless the loss in LA erodes his standing amongst the coaches, Grubauer still stands to have a slightly larger role as the season winds down, so at the very least, he is worth owning in standard formats as a handcuff to Holtby.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect for two periods in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 28 shots•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...