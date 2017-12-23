Grubauer allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Capitals backup wasn't sharp, but his skaters in front of him didn't help. Washington mustered just two shots in the first period and only six during the third and overtime. With a season-low 17 shots on net for the Capitals, Grubauer didn't have much of a chance to win this one. Even still, it's hard to justify streaming Grubauer when he does start, as he is just 2-6-1 with a .898 save percentage and 2.90 GAA.