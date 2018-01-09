Grubauer will start in net for Tuesday evening's contest against Vancouver, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Grubauer has had some brilliant performances this season, highlighted by his shootout overtime loss last time out, as well as some really terrible ones that have seen him allow six goals or more in a contest. Nevertheless, the German draws a decent matchup against the Canucks, who have recorded four goals total over their last three contests.