Grubauer will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Predators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

According to Khurshudyan, this will be the final start of the regular season for Grubauer, as the Caps will turn to No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby against the Devils on Saturday. While the Predators currently have the best shot at the Presidents' Trophy, it's worth noting that Grubauer could hang tough against them as he's on a four-game winning streak with a terrific .945 save percentage over that span. The German set aside all six shots that came his way in a relief appearance against the Predators in Nashville on Nov. 14.