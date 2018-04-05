Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tasked with handling Preds
Grubauer will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Predators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
According to Khurshudyan, this will be the final start of the regular season for Grubauer, as the Caps will turn to No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby against the Devils on Saturday. While the Predators currently have the best shot at the Presidents' Trophy, it's worth noting that Grubauer could hang tough against them as he's on a four-game winning streak with a terrific .945 save percentage over that span. The German set aside all six shots that came his way in a relief appearance against the Predators in Nashville on Nov. 14.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will dress for Friday's game•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will not dress Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Suffers minor tweak•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 28 stops in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...