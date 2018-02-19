Grubauer will face off with the Sabres on Monday, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer will get the opening end of the Capitals' back-to-back in order to save Braden Holtby for Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning. In his previous clash with Buffalo, the 25-year-old Grubauer made 29 of a possible 31 saves in a losing effort. Fantasy owners should note that the netminder will not have to deal with Jack Eichel (ankle) who is out long term.

