Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Monday
Grubauer will face off with the Sabres on Monday, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer will get the opening end of the Capitals' back-to-back in order to save Braden Holtby for Tuesday's matchup with the Lightning. In his previous clash with Buffalo, the 25-year-old Grubauer made 29 of a possible 31 saves in a losing effort. Fantasy owners should note that the netminder will not have to deal with Jack Eichel (ankle) who is out long term.
