Grubauer has been placed on the trading block by the Capitals, The Washington Post reports.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Wednesday that he's open to trading Grubauer. "It is just a personal thing for Gruby," MacLellan said. "I would love to have Gruby back. We've got two really good goaltenders. I just think he is at the point where he wants his own team and he wants to be the guy that is running the show for his own team and I respect that." The German netminder has been one of the most valuable backups in fantasy hockey the past two seasons, as he's compiled a 28-16-5 record (six shutouts) along with a 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. Grubauer even overtook Braden Holtby as the No. 1 goalie at the onset of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Holtby reclaimed the job by Game 3 against the Blue Jackets due to the former yielding eight goals over those first two games.