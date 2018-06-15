Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Time to be No. 1 goalie elsewhere?
Grubauer has been placed on the trading block by the Capitals, The Washington Post reports.
Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Wednesday that he's open to trading Grubauer. "It is just a personal thing for Gruby," MacLellan said. "I would love to have Gruby back. We've got two really good goaltenders. I just think he is at the point where he wants his own team and he wants to be the guy that is running the show for his own team and I respect that." The German netminder has been one of the most valuable backups in fantasy hockey the past two seasons, as he's compiled a 28-16-5 record (six shutouts) along with a 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. Grubauer even overtook Braden Holtby as the No. 1 goalie at the onset of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Holtby reclaimed the job by Game 3 against the Blue Jackets due to the former yielding eight goals over those first two games.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Pulled in Game 2•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will have chance to avenge Game 1 loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 23 saves in Thursday's overtime loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Saddled with four goals against in Thursday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tasked with handling Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...