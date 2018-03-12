Grubauer will start in goal Monday versus the visiting Jets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The German spun his fifth career shutout Saturday against the Sharks. He'll face another stiff challenge against a Jets team that ranks fourth in scoring at 3.3 goals per game. Braden Holtby has posted an .888 save percentage through 18 games in 2018, meaning Capitals coach Barry Trotz will need to find ways to get the traditional starter back on track somehow, but right now the team's focus is officially securing that spot into the postseason; Grubauer seems to have the best odds of making it happen for the Caps.