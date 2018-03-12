Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: To be rolled out again Monday
Grubauer will start in goal Monday versus the visiting Jets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The German spun his fifth career shutout Saturday against the Sharks. He'll face another stiff challenge against a Jets team that ranks fourth in scoring at 3.3 goals per game. Braden Holtby has posted an .888 save percentage through 18 games in 2018, meaning Capitals coach Barry Trotz will need to find ways to get the traditional starter back on track somehow, but right now the team's focus is officially securing that spot into the postseason; Grubauer seems to have the best odds of making it happen for the Caps.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Records fifth career shutout Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Continues to spell regular starter•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders two goals in losing effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...