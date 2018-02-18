Grubauer stopped 10 of 11 shots faced during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Grubauer took the crease to start the third period after starter Braden Holtby was shelled for six goals on 33 shots in the first two frames. The 25-year-old has the better stats of the two goalies (2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage) and should see somewhere between 25-30 games of work annually, but remains little more than a decent spot start until he can exit Holtby's shadow.