Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 11 shots in relief Saturday
Grubauer stopped 10 of 11 shots faced during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Grubauer took the crease to start the third period after starter Braden Holtby was shelled for six goals on 33 shots in the first two frames. The 25-year-old has the better stats of the two goalies (2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage) and should see somewhere between 25-30 games of work annually, but remains little more than a decent spot start until he can exit Holtby's shadow.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stands tall in road win over Wild•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal against Wild•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows goal in relief Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...