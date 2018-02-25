Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 28 shots
Grubauer allowed one goal on 29 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.
It hasn't been a great season for the backup netminder, but he has performed well in the past two games, posting a .952 save percentage. Of course, it helps that both games were against the Sabres. The victory Saturday moved Grubauer back to the .500 mark at 7-7-3 and improved his season save percentage to .919. Don't expect Grubauer to get much work moving forward, though, as Branden Holtby figures to get a majority of the starts down the stretch with the division title on the line.
