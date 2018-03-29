Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will dress for Friday's game
Grubauer (undisclosed) is healthy and available to play in Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Grubauer will start, especially knowing that Braden Holtby has overcome an injury of his own, although the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner was put to the test in Monday's overtime win over the Rangers. An official determination on Friday's starting goalie for the Capitals likely won't be made until the team has held its next morning skate.
