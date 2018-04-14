Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will have chance to avenge Game 1 loss
Grubauer will make his second consecutive playoff start at home versus the Blue Jackets for Game 2 on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The Capitals may have surprised some hockey fans by starting Grubauer over 2016 Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby in the series opener, but then again, the German thoroughly outplayed the more established netminder during the regular season -- he had a .923 save percentage compared to a career-worst .907 mark for Holtby. Grubauer set aside 23 of 27 shots in the team's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday, and while he's getting a vote of confidence from Barry Trotz having been named the starter for Game 2, we get the sneaking suspicion that we'll see Holtby in the net before long.
