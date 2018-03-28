Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will not dress Wednesday
Grubauer (undisclosed) will not be available in any capacity versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Capitals are simply being cautious with the German netminder ahead of the playoffs. Pheonix Copley will be the second option behind Braden Holtby in the upcoming contest.
