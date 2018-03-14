Grubauer will start in goal Thursday evening against the Islanders, who will play host to the contest, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This will be the fifth consecutive appearance for Grubauer, who has an outstanding 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage to complement six wins over 12 appearances since the start of 2018. Braden Holtby, who's surprisingly been trending in the opposite direction, reportedly will get the second half of the back-to-back set.