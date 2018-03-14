Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will patrol crease Thursday
Grubauer will start in goal Thursday evening against the Islanders, who will play host to the contest, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This will be the fifth consecutive appearance for Grubauer, who has an outstanding 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage to complement six wins over 12 appearances since the start of 2018. Braden Holtby, who's surprisingly been trending in the opposite direction, reportedly will get the second half of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Jets for OT win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: To be rolled out again Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Records fifth career shutout Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Continues to spell regular starter•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders two goals in losing effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...