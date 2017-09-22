Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will play two periods Saturday
Grubauer will play two periods Saturday against the Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The German netminder had a solid performance Wednesday in Montreal and will continue to get plenty of work as he prepares to once again serve as Braden Holtby's understudy for the upcoming campaign.
