Grubauer will field shots from the Hurricanes on the road Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Washington's primary backup was stellar in this last start, denying 37 of 38 shots from the Canucks on Tuesday. Carolina has a host of accurate snipers -- hence the team's eighth-ranked shooting percentage (8.0) -- but only 10 teams run a weaker offense in general. Braden Holtby reportedly will square off against these same Hurricanes on Thursday for the first leg of the back-to-back set -- that one is at home, though.