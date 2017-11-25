Grubauer allowed just one goal on 26 shots on his way to capturing his first victory of the season in a 2-1 win against the Lightning on Friday.

The German netminder was one of the best backup goaltenders in the league last season, but early in 2017-18, he's been one of the worst streaming options. In eight appearances coming into Friday, he owned a .876 save percentage and 3.86 GAA. Furthermore, he was 0-5-1 in six starts. That record is quite incredible, considering Grubauer lost just six during regulation in 24 appearances last season. Maybe Friday's performance will get him going.