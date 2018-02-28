Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight start
Grubauer made 28 saves to beat the Senators by a 3-2 score Tuesday.
Perhaps inspired by his country's one-goal win over Team Canada in the Olympics, the German netminder defeated the team from Canada's capital city by the same margin. Grubauer has won each of his last four starts, and he has 148 saves on 156 shots for a .949 save percentage over his past six appearances.
