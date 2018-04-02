Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins fourth straight
Grubauer allowed one goal on 37 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Penguins on Sunday.
Most of the Penguins stars had great games -- Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist each had at least six shots on goal -- but Gruabuer kept those three to one goal total, and the rest of the Penguins didn't score. Grubauer has played very well down the stretch, as he's posted a .945 save percentage in the last four games, which have all ended in victories. The winning streak has given him a career-best 15 victories this season.
